Morgan Stanley Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $53.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

