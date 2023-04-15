FY2023 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. Associated Banc has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

