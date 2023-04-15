FY2023 EPS Estimates for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.84. The consensus estimate for America’s Car-Mart’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CRMT stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

