HC Wainwright Weighs in on Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.90 million, a PE ratio of 143.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,369 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 694,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 600,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.