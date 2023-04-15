FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Reduced by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.89. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.58.

GPN stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 244.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Global Payments by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global Payments by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Global Payments by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 39,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

