Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $92.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.4 %

DAR opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.