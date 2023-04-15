Analyzing Real Good Food (RGF) & The Competition

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Real Good Food to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -7.76% -35.02% -2.30% Real Good Food Competitors -135.77% -22.02% -11.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 2 0 3.00 Real Good Food Competitors 294 1153 1338 30 2.39

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.73%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Good Food and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $141.59 million -$10.98 million -2.32 Real Good Food Competitors $8.00 billion $587.85 million 36.24

Real Good Food’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food. Real Good Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Real Good Food has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Good Food’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Real Good Food rivals beat Real Good Food on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

