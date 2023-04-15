VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 28,655 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 87% compared to the average volume of 15,323 call options.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

