Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,553 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13,697% compared to the average volume of 33 call options.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

IRWD stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,783 shares of company stock worth $1,565,785. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

