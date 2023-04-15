Tupperware Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average daily volume of 984 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.18. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

