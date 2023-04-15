Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 67,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 45,400 call options.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,331,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.