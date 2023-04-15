Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nordstrom Call Options (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 28,785 call options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,518 call options.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

