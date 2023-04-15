Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,537 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 6,699 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 431,390 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ViewRay Stock Down 29.0 %

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.