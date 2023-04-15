Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,537 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 6,699 put options.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 431,390 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ViewRay Stock Down 29.0 %
NASDAQ VRAY opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.93.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ViewRay Company Profile
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
