CleanSpark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,625 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,534 call options.

CleanSpark Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.89. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 41.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 929,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 273,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.