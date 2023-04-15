iShares TIPS Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,268 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,262 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

