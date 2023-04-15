Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.
JOANN Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.11. JOANN has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.55.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
