Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.11. JOANN has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

