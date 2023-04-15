scPharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,782 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,913% compared to the typical volume of 164 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Down 16.6 %

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Further Reading

