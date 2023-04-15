Critical Survey: Regency Centers (REG) versus Its Rivals

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) is one of 331 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Regency Centers to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion N/A 21.16 Regency Centers Competitors $898.86 million $160.65 million 12.46

Regency Centers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Regency Centers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.6% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regency Centers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers Competitors 11.17% 0.14% 2.16%

Risk and Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers’ peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Regency Centers Competitors 2509 12403 13607 314 2.41

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Regency Centers’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regency Centers has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Regency Centers pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 146.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Regency Centers peers beat Regency Centers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

