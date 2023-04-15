Comparing Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) & Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Graphite Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $7.50 million 7.33 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -1.59 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($1.85) -1.35

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.3% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -38.95% -31.73% Graphite Bio N/A -30.80% -29.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compugen and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

Compugen presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 609.22%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Compugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Compugen is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Summary

Compugen beats Graphite Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

