Critical Survey: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) vs. Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE)

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -6.52% -17.05% -10.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alpine Acquisition and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $7.16, suggesting a potential upside of 133.10%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Rush Street Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $592.21 million 1.15 -$38.63 million ($0.61) -5.03

Alpine Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

