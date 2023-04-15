Reviewing Pineapple Energy (PEGY) & The Competition

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s competitors have a beta of 3.36, indicating that their average stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pineapple Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 202 600 1213 40 2.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pineapple Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 324.24%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 62.51%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.82 Pineapple Energy Competitors $735.24 million $11.90 million -10.46

Pineapple Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Summary

Pineapple Energy competitors beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.