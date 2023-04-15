Head-To-Head Survey: Local Bounti (LOCL) & Its Peers

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Local Bounti to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 100 170 488 23 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Local Bounti and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 486.30%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 55.63%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s peers have a beta of -24.13, meaning that their average stock price is 2,513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.38 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.10

Local Bounti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Local Bounti peers beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.