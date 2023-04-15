Contrasting Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.77% 21.12% Ovintiv 29.18% 28.85% 12.05%

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.58 $502.81 million $1.83 3.35 Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.75 $3.64 billion $14.20 2.71

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Birchcliff Energy and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ovintiv 0 7 11 0 2.61

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $11.08, indicating a potential upside of 81.04%. Ovintiv has a consensus price target of $62.80, indicating a potential upside of 62.91%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Birchcliff Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.