Head to Head Analysis: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) vs. Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

iMedia Brands has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -8.16% -84.43% -9.14% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 365.12%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and Meiwu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.02 -$22.01 million ($1.92) -0.17 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.56 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

