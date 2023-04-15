FY2023 EPS Estimates for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. Boosted by Diamond Equity (NASDAQ:IINN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Diamond Equity raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

