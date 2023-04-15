BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

