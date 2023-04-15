Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,944.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

