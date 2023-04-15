StockNews.com Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

NYSE TS opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tenaris by 345.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

