Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

