Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Old Republic International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.
