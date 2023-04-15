Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.