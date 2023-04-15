Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
ONCT stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
