Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
NYSE:HBI opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
