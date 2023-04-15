Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

