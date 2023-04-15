Brokers Issue Forecasts for STERIS’’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get STERIS’ alerts:

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$251.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.77 million.

About STERIS’

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS’ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS’ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.