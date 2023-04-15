World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

WWE opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

