Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

