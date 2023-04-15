Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.