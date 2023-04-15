Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($8.20) Per Share

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) – Bloom Burton issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Liminal BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.20) for the year. Bloom Burton currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liminal BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($8.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($8.92) EPS.

LMNL opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a P/E ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.05. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

