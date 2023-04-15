NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for NightHawk Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of NightHawk Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

Shares of NYSE:NHWK opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. NightHawk Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NightHawk Biosciences

(Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.