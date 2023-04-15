Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth $101,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

