Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.05.

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

TSE:ARE opened at C$13.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.65. The stock has a market cap of C$828.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 157.45%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.