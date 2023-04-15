Endeavour Silver Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDR. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

About Endeavour Silver

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.59. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

