UGE International Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of UGE International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

UGE International Stock Performance

CVE:UGE opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. UGE International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.89.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Featured Stories

