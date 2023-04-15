Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$67.50

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCA. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$88.93.

TSE:CCA opened at C$64.55 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$60.00 and a 1 year high of C$114.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$66.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.33 by C$0.11. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of C$762.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9821674 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

