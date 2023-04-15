Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Newmont Stock Down 2.7 %

Newmont stock opened at C$66.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$51.44 and a 1-year high of C$108.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.95 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.532 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -282.05%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

