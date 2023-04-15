CIBC Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares set a C$12.25 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

CHE.UN opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$899.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.56. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

