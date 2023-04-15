CIBC Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares set a C$12.25 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
CHE.UN opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$899.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.56. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
