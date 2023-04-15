MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.89.

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MEG opened at C$23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.87. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$13.91 and a one year high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

About MEG Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

