National Bankshares Trims E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Target Price to C$3.50

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EINC. CIBC downgraded E Automotive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of EINC stock opened at C$3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$183.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. E Automotive has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.26.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

