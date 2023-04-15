National Bankshares Boosts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the topic of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research raised Quebecor from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.25.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$34.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.58. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

