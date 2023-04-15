TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at CSFB

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.08.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE:RNW opened at C$12.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

