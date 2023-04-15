Scotiabank Raises SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target to C$29.50

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining stock opened at C$21.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.80. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.01 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total value of C$53,958.30. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading

