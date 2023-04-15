TransAlta (TSE:TA) Upgraded at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.19.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

