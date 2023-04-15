Head to Head Comparison: Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) vs. Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Aileron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aileron Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.06%. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.39%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,627.82% -20.68% -18.52% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -103.08% -88.68%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Aileron Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $14.24 million 85.17 -$231.80 million ($4.24) -5.17 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.33 million ($6.60) -0.25

Aileron Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aileron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals beats Aileron Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Aileron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky on August 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.